Nyesom Wike: Rivers is ‘no-go area’ for APC

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, governor of Rivers State, has warned other parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC), not to waste money on electioneering in the state. He claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party to beat in the upcoming elections.

Wike delivered his remarks on Saturday night at the State Honours and Awards ceremony held in the Banquet Hall, Government House in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

During the event, he told the lawyers, “Lawyer, you must make money but here, don’t worry yourself; nobody would win here.” This was an appeal to the opposing parties not to waste their time and money campaigning in the state.

Among the awardees were the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. The governor personally relayed this message to each of these men.

“I told David Umahi, Governor of Kogi and Abubakar Malami, when they came to visit me, ‘Don’t put money here. It won’t work; it is a no-go area’,” Wike boasted.

The governor of Rivers State claims that his government has already chosen a successor. He said this was done in light of the positive achievements of his tenure.

“In my state, we know who will be my successor. I want to advise you if you are spending money on anybody, stop!

“Here, we have a successor. It is not by my power but by what we have done in this state. It is not that I want to impose a successor. It is not true. Bring a successor and tell people why you want to bring a successor,” Wike said.