Okezie Ikpeazu: I will not entrust Abia to a political novice

Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia State, has indicated he will not cede power to someone without prior political and administrative experience.

He warned that his successors shouldn’t be eager to “learn on the job” using the levers of political power.

Dr Ikpeazu gave a presentation during the 2022 Enugu State Cultural Festival in Aba.

He argued that authority should only be given to people who have proven themselves worthy via education, moral fibre, practical experience, and familiarity with the terrain.

The governor said that only such leaders had the track record of picking up where he left off and ensuring that the people continued to benefit from democracy’s benefits.

Ikpeazu, represented by Chief John Kalu, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, praised the positive relationship between Enugu indigenes living in Abia State and the government and people of the state. He called them “model and integral members of the Abia community, who have contributed to the development of the state.”

He urged Enugu natives residing in the state to vote for Prof. Uche Ikonne, who he said had a proven track record of excellence so that he could continue his legacy projects and become governor.

Ikpeazu emphasised that next month the government would fulfil its promise to return the renovated A-line of Ariaria International Market to its original store owners.

At the event, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Ikonne praised the people of Enugu State for providing him with a lovely wife and a life partner who, in his words, embodied the traits of a virtuous lady. The event was led by the former Minister of Power, Prof Bartholomew Nnaji.

He asked them to help strengthen the bond between himself and the citizens of Enugu State by voting for him and other PDP candidates.

Ikonne, through his running mate Okey Igwe, urged the people to participate in his “TIGER” economy and “participatory government” programmes to increase state riches and do away with obstacles to the state’s rapid growth and prosperity.