Orji Kalu’s second term bid threatened as Abia North APC withdraws support

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s goal of returning to the Senate after the general election in 2023 is in danger from people in his district.

The Abia North Senatorial District faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recently stated that it was withdrawing its support for the senator and accusing him of “high-level anti-party activities.”

In a news conference held in Umuahia, a group calling themselves Concerned Members of Abia North All Progressives Congress (CMANAPC) said that Kalu had founded the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia “to support his younger brother’s governorship ambition.”

Abia North APC believes that Kalu is playing two sides because his younger brother, Mr Mascot Uzor Kalu, is the governorship flag bearer of Abia APP. The younger Kalu, who switched parties from APC to APP, has denied having his brother’s support.

In contrast, Mr Kingsley Okorie, the Secretary of the APC Group, expressed their view on Kalu’s second-term candidature, and it was that the former governor of Abia State was no longer qualified to run as the senatorial candidate of APC for Abia North.

He claimed that Kalu was putting his own family’s and the party’s needs ahead of the people of Abia, who were counting on the APC to free the state from the corrupt rule.

Okorie claimed that Senator Kalu was trying to sabotage the governorship project of APC’s Candidate, Mr Ikechi Emenike, by publicly supporting his younger brother.

He announced that all APC members in Abia North, except for Senator Kalu, would vote for all APC candidates.

“We hereby state our resolve to work against his second term bid.” Okorie declared, “We will not allow him to be using our collective mandate to ruin our future,” pledging that the group’s 20,000-plus members will do everything in their power to derail Kalu’s 2023 bid.

He predicted that Abia North APC voters will abandon their party in favour of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented the area from 2015 until his defeat by Kalu this year.