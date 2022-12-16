PDP chieftain: Atiku Abubakar’ll not fail Ndi Anambra

PDP chieftain and member of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Council, Emma Umerah, has expressed gratitude to the people of Anambra and the South East region for their overwhelming support of the PDP presidential candidate during Atiku Abubakar’s visit to the state to launch his campaign for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, Atiku Abubakar will always have the best interests of Ndigbo at heart.

Umerah promised the people of South-East Nigeria that if Atiku is elected president, he will work to end the marginalisation that Ndigbo has been protesting for so long.

He claimed that Atiku loves the Igbo and considers himself one of them. Thus he would never betray the interests of Ndigbo.

Umerah claims that Atiku has solidified his support among influential groups across the country during his eight years as Vice President. This is especially true in the South East, where he has made connections with influential individuals who will never allow his Presidency to deny the Igbo their just rewards.

He urged residents of the South East to cast their ballots for Atiku, saying that a President Atiku would bring many positive changes to the region in terms of appointments and infrastructure.

Umerah argued that Ndigbo should use the chance presented by the current political climate and vote for the PDP instead.

When asked about the recent rift between the PDP leadership and five governors and their organisation, Integrity group, the PDP chieftain expressed hope that genuine reconciliation will bring them back to join the campaign train before the polls in February.

He explained that tensions are to be expected in a huge family like the PDP but that what matters is the leadership’s commitment to finding a solution.