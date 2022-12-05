PDP destroyed Nigeria in 16 years – APC group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council has urged Nigerians to disregard the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) attempts to regain power, claiming that the PDP ruined the country during its sixteen years of disastrous leadership.

Ambassador Seyi Bamigbade, the council’s national director-general, released a statement to the press in Lagos after key stakeholders in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State. He noted that the former president ruled over the country during the oil boom but had nothing to show for it other than the reckless theft of the nation’s money.

He said the PDP insulted the intelligence of Nigerian voters by running for office to lead the people they impoverished and urged voters to remember that the PDP is the party that did nothing to improve the lives of Nigerians despite having a lot of money and power at its disposal.

“Nigerians understand the bond of corruption tying the PDP, which did not allow them to perform for 16 years. We have not forgotten how they robbed our country and fed fat from our collective patrimony, for which some still provide answers today.”

“Nigerians rejected them in 2015 and 2019 and will still do the same in 2023. They have nothing new to offer the country. They should be praying for forgiveness and not insult our sensibility by asking for our mandate again,” he said.