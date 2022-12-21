Peter Obi accepts Doyin Okupe’s resignation as campaign chief

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has accepted Doyin Okupe’s resignation as Director General of his campaign organisation.

On Tuesday, Okupe resigned from his post, as reported by NewsXtra. After he (Okupe) was found guilty of breaking the money laundering Act by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, he (Okupe) decided to step down because of his conviction.

“Dear Peter, you will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian legal system to pursue the same.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my travails to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside and plead that you appoint a new campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions. God bless you and your family,” Okupe wrote Tuesday to Obi in a letter.

The LP nominee responded to Okupe’s announcement by praising his dedication to the party and his role in gaining widespread support for the LP and its candidates.

“My Dear Elder Brother Doyin, I received your letter offering to step aside to avoid any distraction to the good work of trying to forge a new direction for our country, on board you have been from inception. It is a decision which I respect.

“The story of this historic effort, which has galvanised millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy you brought to bear.

“It is my sincere hope that our legal system will allow you to clear your name eventually,” Obi wrote in a letter to Okupe on Wednesday.