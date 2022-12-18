Primate Ayodele: Nigerians will suffer if APC wins 2023 polls

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader, says that Nigerians will face more hardship if the All Progressives Congress wins the presidential election in 2023.

Ayodele stated that Nigerians must be prepared to fight the APC’s desperation ahead of the presidential election in 2023.

During the brief presentation of his predictions for the year 2023, the cleric made his remarks.

He claimed the ruling APC would resort to whatever measure to ensure victory.

Ayodele said that the APC had made a pact with the supernatural to ensure victory in the upcoming election, adding that they were unconcerned about the outcome.

Primate Ayodele also warned that the Nigerian economy would continue to suffer if the opposition parties allowed the APC to take the victory.

“APC wants to win the 2023 presidential election by all means; technically, spiritually, financially, legally, illegally, psychologically, religiously, and everything possible to get a victory. They are ready to spend whatever it will cost to win the victory; they are desperate to win the election. They don’t care; whatever happens, they want to win at all costs.”

“The party has gone into agreement with the metaphysical, if Peter Obi and Atiku sleep, they will just take it, and if that happens, it will be a tougher time for Nigeria. Another APC government is equal to economic kwashiorkor; this is what I have seen.”

“APC is ready to destroy anyone who stands against them; they are ready for the election with all they have; they want to do anything and take any step. They want to go the extra mile for the 2023 presidential election.”