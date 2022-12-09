Primate Ayodele: One of top three candidates wrong for Nigeria

Primate Elijah Ayodele, General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently warned the people of Nigeria about electing the wrong person as president in 2023.

Primate Ayodele warned Nigerians that if they vote for the wrong candidate out of the three frontrunners, they will have to spend N80,000 on imported rice and N30,000–N40,000 on local rice. His media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, released this warning.

He said things would only worsen and that Nigerians must pray for guidance before voting for any candidate.

Due to the futility of seeking human advice, he suggested the populace instead pray to God for guidance.

‘’Nigerians will buy imported rice for N80,000 if we vote for the wrong candidate, local rice will be 30,000, Diesel will sell for N1500. If we vote for the wrong one, one of the three candidates is wrong for Nigeria. We need to be on alert.’’

‘’Nigerians must go on their knees to pray to God for the best choice for Nigeria in 2023. It is not by noise. We need a divine person that God will choose for us. Human consultation will fail us in 2023. Human consultation will only lead us to worse situations. We need divine intervention. The best for us may not be the best for God. Let God have his way in 2023.’’