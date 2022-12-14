Rabiu Kwankwaso: No party can beat NNPP in 2023

Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State and current presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has claimed that the NNPP has a better chance of winning the upcoming 2023 elections.

The NNPP leader said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed Nigerians, while the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was “badly wounded.” He made these claims at the palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.

Kwankwaso made the announcement in Ado-Ekiti, as part of his campaign tour in the country’s Southwest region to solicit votes before the February 2023 general elections.

“If the election takes place today, NNPP has a brighter chance; no political party can defeat NNPP; the PDP has been wounded in the Southeast by the emergence of some political parties, of course, in the North, we have caged PDP, even in the South-South, they are no longer popular because of the Presidential primary contest.

“And the APC has failed the citizens; no right-thinking Nigerian will want the status quo to remain, meaning this terrible situation to continue,” he boasted.

Kwankwaso spoke on the accomplishments his administration made while he was governor, claiming that these would make life better for every Nigerian if he were to be elected in 2023.

“APC and PDP are dead, they are finished, and it is our party that will win the next year’s Presidential election by God’s grace; we are on the ground in the North, and we will win the polls.

“Why I’m different from all Presidential Candidates is that I go around the country on roads, not only the state capital, not only the local government areas; this gave me first-hand information on the way and manner our people live.

“The NNPP is based on the Talakawa (masses), voters and good people of this country who believe in us. Nigerians know the APC and the PDP very well, and they’ve failed. The two political parties themselves know that they’ve failed. The only chance they have is to buy votes”.

“I’m part of the formation of the PDP in 1999, so also the APC; unfortunately, the two Political parties drew Nigeria back to square one, or even worst in performance. This is why we formed the NNPP as a credible alternative to the two Political parties; we want a new Nigeria.

“So, I’m so happy we have this party NNPP, and also happy that all Nigerians, especially those earning their living, especially the masses, women and young men, are trooping into the NNPP,” Kwankwaso said.

He went on to say that he decided to run for office again because of the deteriorating road network in Ekiti State and elsewhere in the country, which negatively impacts national security, the economy, and the quality of education.

“The road from here, Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo to Abeokuta and from here to Akure is in deplorable condition, it’s the same story, it’s the same story about us, the roads are a reflection of what is happening in other sectors of transportation, like railways, waterways even in the aviation industry, and put them together they are also a reflection of what is happening in this country, in terms of economy, in terms of insecurity, in terms of education and so on, and all these put together, are the reasons while I decided to contest again to right the wrong,” he said