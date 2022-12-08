Remi Tinubu: Muslim-Muslim ticket will change Nigerian politics

Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, believes the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket will change Nigeria’s political climate.

Oluremi addressed the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Wednesday for the APC southwest women’s presidential rally.

She predicted that the country would see a Christian-Christian ticket in the not-too-distant future.

Tinubu congratulated the voters of Lagos Central, Nigeria, for sending her to the Senate.

“I bring you warm greetings from the first lady, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari. She sends love to Lagos and wishes you well and to the governor making things work in Lagos state,” she said.

“We thank you for coming out in large numbers despite the challenges. My coming here is another homecoming. About 23 years ago, God blessed my husband to become the governor; I supported him as the first lady.

“God rewards good work. He pleases people without people paying attention, but heaven pays attention. What is happening to us is that God is doing this.

“As regards the Muslim-Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future. Sometime in the future, we will have a Christian-Christian ticket. What God has done is marvellous in our land.”

Nigeria needs someone with political sagacity like Tinubu to run its affairs, according to Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to Sanwo-Olu, President Muhammadu Buhari has set the stage for progressive leadership.

She praised his ability to adapt to changing circumstances and his progressive policies, saying that he cares deeply about the interests of all citizens, especially women and children.

Women, she argued, must use the 2023 elections to ensure that “the remarkable work and achievement of the present administration” can continue unabated.

“We are delighted to receive you all as we flag off the Tinubu/Shettima women’s presidential campaign in the southwest,” she said.

“At this point in our democratic experience and history, Nigeria needs the financial expertise, intellectual understanding, progressive capacity, and political sagacity of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to manage the affairs of our great country.

“Asiwaju has a track record of outstanding performance. He has the astonishing ability to identify talents and galvanise them to catapult our nation to the deserved height and rightful position in the comity of nations. He has done it in Lagos, and he will do it in Nigeria.

“The commitment of the Tinubu-Shettima presidency is that all Nigerians, regardless of age, colour, gender, ethnic, religious, and political affiliations, will be supported to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

“They are people-friendly, reliable, and trustworthy. The Tinubu-Shettima presidency will do everything humanly possible to increase opportunities for women in politics and decision-making.”

Sanwo-Olu argued that women might put their faith in a Tinubu/Shettima administration because they would promote gender equity, fairness, and equitable engagement of women in government and the political process.