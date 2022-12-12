Samuel Ortom urges Christians to vote for patriotic Nigerian leaders

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged Christians to secure Nigeria’s future by electing only patriotic politicians in the 2023 general election.

This charge was delivered by the Governor of Benue State on Saturday at the IBB Square in Makurdi at the annual conference of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM), with the subject “Fresh Oil International Convention.”

He said Christians should rise up and vote not based on partisanship but for leaders who have the nation’s interests at heart because the country was facing numerous socioeconomic and security issues.

To quote Governor Ortom: “The 2023 election is going to be different. We shall not be foolish enough to vote according to political parties. We shall vote in 2023 according to the election. Nobody should fool you.”

“You must save your future and that of your children. You must save the future of those going to Church; you can save the Churches. Vote for the candidate of your choice but let it be someone who will not work against you tomorrow. Don’t vote according to political parties. Let them not deceive us again,” he emphasised.

In addition, Governor Ortom argued, “In 2023, we don’t just need a President, we need someone who will deliver us from insecurity, economic woes, diminishing social life, corruption, and all those things that are pulling us apart,” highlighting the importance of safeguarding the country’s future to our collective progress.

He admonished Christians, “don’t be carried away by all kinds of falsehood, tricks, lies and deceit by those who don’t mean well for us,” referring to people with bad intentions for the country. “Let nobody deceive you to vote against the collective interest of our nation. Pray to God and vote for the right candidates, and I believe that God will answer us.”

The Governor also asked Christians to pray for him so that he would be strengthened to carry out the onerous duty of running the state. He said that he understood it was not easy to stand firm for the interest of his people but that he was confident that prayers would help him persevere.

Archbishop Yiman Orkwar, General Overseer of ANEM, said in his message that the country was going through a “trying moment as a nation,” and he urged Christians to stay on guard and pray for the country.

The minister lamented, “We have become fugitives in our land because of the insensitivity of the Federal Government to the plight of our people,” stressing the need to defend our faith and protect our people.

Archbishop Orkwar praised Governor Ortom for his “relentless commitment to the cause of the gospel and humanity even in the face of intimidation and threats upon his life” and urged him not to give up, saying that the Church was praying for him.

Ten couples exchanged their wedding vows on the same happy Saturday in Governor Ortom’s presence.

Governor Ortom, the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Professor James Ayatse, his wife, Dr Felicia Ayatse, and other families attended the wedding of Mathias Nyikombo and his wife, Msendoo, at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, located directly across from BSU’s Second Gate.

The Governor then attended the receptions for John Ibe and Grace at Intercontinental College of Technology, Dr Reuben Ibwaisha and wife, Millicent, at Calivia Events Centre, Mathias Nyikombo and wife, Msendoo, at Royal Choice Inn, and Vincent Uyina and wife, Stephanie, at Sheraton Hotel, all in Makurdi.

Governor Ortom made individual speeches at each of the four wedding celebrations, congratulating the newlyweds and encouraging them to establish their marriages on the principles outlined in the Bible.