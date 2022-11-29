Shehu Sani: Why gunmen are attacking INEC offices

Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, has disclosed that the criminals who have been destroying and burning INEC facilities have done so to disrupt the general elections scheduled for 2023.

Attacks on INEC facilities, particularly in the Southeast, have been ongoing, and several have been destroyed by fire.

The INEC office in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was reportedly set on fire by unknown hoodlums on Sunday, as reported yesterday.

The many items destroyed were 130 polling booths, enormous water storage tanks, office furniture, many voter cards, and 340 ballot boxes.

On Monday night, a tweet from Shehu Sani responded to the attack, calling the assailants “enemies of progress” who oppose holding elections until 2023.

According to him, the people attacking and burning down INEC offices have one goal: to disrupt the next general elections.

“They are enemies of democracy. It’s a patriotic duty for people to defy violence and rise against those anarchists,” he said.