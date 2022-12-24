Sokoto governor’s aides, others dump PDP for APC

Two of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s Special Assistants have defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State.

This was announced on Tuesday in Sokoto by Bashar Abubakar, Special Adviser to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), the party’s leader in the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Jabo of Tambuwal and Hajiya Hafsatu Tudun-Wada of Sokoto South Local Government Areas were the Special Assistants, as reported by Abubakar.

According to him, the APC governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, and his running mate, Alhaji Idris Gobir, welcomed Jabo and his followers.

Abubakar noted that the wife of the gubernatorial candidate, Hajiya Fatima Aliyu, had welcomed Hafsatu Tudun-Wada and her many followers on a separate occasion.

It was also mentioned by Tambuwal’s assistant that the APC has lately received PDP members and stakeholders from the Sokoto North and Wamakko LGAs.

He said the new members have been welcomed with open arms and will be treated equally to the party’s longstanding members. They have also pledged their full support for the APC’s continued success.