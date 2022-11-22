Southeast APC women back Bola Tinubu, list demands

The All Progressives Congress (APC) women in the Southeast have laid out a plan to ensure that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is successfully delivered to the presidency.
Lady Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, a lawyer and vice chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, led a group of women who pledged to play a significant role in Tinubu’s administration if he were to be elected in 2023.
Ohanenye, the lone female APC presidential aspirant, told the media that Tinubu would lobby the National Assembly to pass a law favouring the recruitment of women in all government departments and agencies.
She reaffirmed Tinubu’s vow to institute measures to increase the participation of women in politics, government, and the economy.
She claims that the candidate promised in his “Renewed Hope” documents that everyone in Nigeria should be treated fairly so the country can realise its full potential.
“The growth of our economy and the achievement of our national destiny rests on equity and safeguarding fundamental rights and decency in our society, which entails ending all forms of invidious bias, especially gender discrimination.”
Ohanenye, who gave the APC presidential candidate his new name (Chinemeze Tinubu—God makes Kings), claimed that the party’s leader was incredibly invested in the advancement and empowerment of women.
“It is fulfilling that the Vice Presidential Candidate of APC, Senator Kashim Shettima, is known to pioneer gender mainstreaming during his tenure as Governor of Borno state where he appointed four female commissioners and birthed several women empowerment Initiatives”.
