Taraba speaker resigns, assembly elects replacement

Professor Joseph Aibasu Kunini, the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, resigned for personal reasons.

His notice of resignation was included in a letter delivered to the legislators on Wednesday.

The letter was then read by the Deputy Speaker, Hammanadama Ibn-Abdullahi, who filled in as Speaker pro-tempo throughout the meeting.

The December 21, 2022, letter began, “I write to convey my letter of resignation as the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly.” NewsXtra reported the resignation.

“My resignation is on personal grounds. I wish to thank the Hon. Members for their support and cooperation while I served as the Speaker of this Honourable House.”

However, it has been learned that soon following Kunini’s resignation, the Taraba House of Assembly chose a new speaker.

As a result of the unexpected turn of events, an emergency meeting was held to nominate a new Speaker, and John Kizito Bonzena was overwhelmingly chosen.

Bonzena was the Assembly’s Chief Whip and the Zing Local Government Area representative before being elected Speaker.