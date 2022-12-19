Thugs attack Kano APC candidate’s convoy, injuring 17

Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura, the Kano north senatorial district candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), had his convoy ambushed by thugs on Saturday.

There were at least 17 injuries and ten vehicles damaged in the attack near Gayawa village in Ungogo LGA of Kano.

The motive behind the assault on the motorcade is unclear.

Zaura’s advisor Ibrahim Muazzam confirmed the attack, saying that the senatorial candidate was attacked on his way home after a condolence visit.

“It is true Zaura’s motorcade was attacked around Gadar Katako, a community bordering Ungogo and Nassarawa local government areas,” Muazzam said.

“Although the actors are yet to be identified, Zaura has called for calm. Our interim assessment of the damage caused by this inimical act has revealed 17 minor and major casualties.

“The major casualties are undergoing treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital. We also have 17 cars damaged.

“We can also assure that all legal means will be taken against the culprit, and I can tell you they will be brought to book.”

According to Yahaya Garin Ali, director-general of Zaura’s senatorial campaign, a petition has been sent to the Kano police command.

“We have asked our supporters to remain calm and await the outcome of the police investigation because we have faith that they will do justice,” Garin Ali said.

The police have not yet released a statement on the matter.