Yakubu Dogara joins PDP presidential campaign council

Former House Speaker Yakubu Dogara has been named to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council.

This follows his announcement, just a few days prior, that the Forum of Northern Christian and Muslim Political Leaders will back Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency.

Sokoto State Governor and PDP-PCC General Director Aminu Tambuwal issued a statement on Sunday announcing Dogara’s appointment.

It said in part, “The leadership of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council wishes to formally announce that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has been appointed as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council with immediate effect.

“This is part of our continuous effect in joining hands with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to recover our great country, Nigeria”, the statement read.

While everything is going on, Dogora has yet to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC) formally.

While he initially supported Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president, he has since withdrawn his support due to the Muslim-Muslim nature of the ticket.

Even though Dogara has not made any public announcement about his new position as of this writing, he is widely anticipated to start working in this capacity immediately.