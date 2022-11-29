Angola’s Isabel dos Santos charged with embezzlement of public funds

Attorney-General Helder Pitta Groz has stated that Angola has filed an arrest warrant for Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, according to reports on the Angola24Horas and Angop websites.

According to Mr Groz, the Angolan government is coordinating with Interpol to locate Ms Dos Santos.

She is accused of mismanaging and embezzling public funds while serving as CEO of Angola’s state oil company, Sonangol.

Multiple criminal and civil actions have been launched against her by the government, seeking more than $5 billion (£4.1 billion). Ms Dos Santos has refuted these allegations.

She declared her availability for questioning in an interview with The New York Times.

She told the newspaper, “My address is known; my whereabouts are known.”

“I’m not a fugitive. I’m not hiding from anyone,” she said, saying she was living in London.

She also claimed that the claims were made for political reasons.