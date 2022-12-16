Joe Biden supports African Union joining G20

As part of Washington’s efforts to revitalise ties with a region that has taken a backseat to other priorities in recent years, President Joe Biden declared on Thursday that he would support the African Union entering the G20 group of large countries as a permanent member.

Speaking at a conference of U.S. and African leaders, President Biden emphasised the importance of boosting cooperation between the two regions.

“Africa belongs to the table in every room – in every room – in which global challenges are being discussed and in every institution where discussions are taking place,” Biden said.

“It’s been a long time in coming, but it’s gonna come.”

Presently, only South Africa represents Africa in the Group of Twenty. A total of 55 countries make up the AU.

Beginning on Tuesday, heads of state from 49 African countries and the AU have been meeting in Washington for a three-day summit to discuss, among other things, the impacts of climate change, food security, trade relationships, and other challenges.

The United States is trying to establish itself as an ally to African nations in the face of growing competition from China, which has funded infrastructure projects across Africa and elsewhere to increase its clout. Biden’s speech and the next conference are two steps toward this goal.

Beijing has emerged as a key creditor due to its cheaper loans than Western lenders, even though opaque conditions and collateral requirements typically accompany these loans. The value of Chinese commerce with Africa is around four times that of the United States.

One of the fastest-growing areas in the world deserves a stronger voice in the group of 20, and the addition of the African Union will provide just that.

Slow progress has been made on the G20’s plan to assist severely indebted developing nations in restructuring their debt, much of which China owns.

Many African countries are now ineligible for debt remedies under the G20 plan, but having a voice in the discussion could help them achieve their goals.

They will have more of a say in crucial matters like the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, which is especially important as anger grows over the failure of rich countries to shoulder their fair share of responsibility for the warming caused by years of excessive fossil fuel consumption.

Biden’s approach was applauded by Mark Sobel, a former U.S. Treasury and International Monetary Fund official who is now part of the OMFIF financial policy think tank.

Sobel predicts that this would “further heighten the world’s focus and attention on Africa” and the need to “recognise the opportunities that the continent provides as well as the challenges,” such as fostering economic development and reducing poverty and debt.

On Thursday, Biden expressed his desire to travel to Africa.

Some have said that the Biden administration hasn’t paid enough attention to Africa, a common criticism of American foreign policy that has become more resonant as China has expanded its political and economic ties to the continent.

On the other hand, Biden has taken a different tone than former President Donald Trump, who insulted several African countries and banned travel from six of them.

Since a similar meeting in 2014, while Barack Obama was in office, this is the first of its sort. It was kicked off by a $55 billion commitment from the Biden administration to address hunger, global warming, and weak economic ties, among other things.

On Thursday, after Biden visited with African leaders who would soon be voting, the United States announced it would donate more than $165 million to assist elections and good governance in Africa in 2019.

The White House stated that on Wednesday, President Biden met with the heads of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone to discuss plans for elections in their respective nations in 2019.

The White House reported that the leaders met on the summit’s sidelines to reaffirm their commitment to holding “free, fair, and transparent elections” despite the obstacles posed by foreign influence and political violence.

“The elections in Africa in 2023 will be consequential. While the United States does not support any specific candidate or party, the United States is committed to supporting electoral processes to deepen democracy in Africa,” according to the Oval Office.

The United States has been increasingly concerned about the health of democracy in African nations following a succession of coups and concerns over some elections, so Biden’s visit comes promptly.

Concerns regarding a return to West Africa’s post-colonial reputation as a “coup belt” have been raised in light of the military juntas that have taken power in Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso since 2020.

The United States expressed “serious doubts about the credibility of the announced results” in Equatorial Guinea’s November elections. It urged authorities to collaborate with all relevant parties to investigate claims of voter fraud.