Riots hit Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco victory in Qatar

Several cities in Belgium and the Netherlands erupted in violence after Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 on Sunday at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Police have used water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels, while eight more have been held in the northern city of Antwerp, according to the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, two police officers were hurt in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. Still, by late Sunday evening, security forces put the disturbances down, and an unsettling calm had returned to most of the towns.

According to the police in Brussels, many demonstrators flipped over vehicles, set them on fire, and pelted them with bricks.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close advised residents to avoid the downtown area and said law enforcement was making every effort to keep the peace.

As the report detailed, police directives even forced the suspension of subway and tram service.

“Those are not fans; they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” Close stated.

There were also riots in the city of Antwerp and Liege.

“Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden remarked.

Police in the nearby country, the Netherlands, reported violence erupted in the port city of Rotterdam, with riot forces attempting to break up a mob of 500 football fans who assaulted police with pyrotechnics and glass.

Two second-half goals from Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal were enough for Morocco to pull off a 2-0 victory over Belgium in their second Group F match.