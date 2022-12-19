South Africa’s president defies scandal to win ANC vote

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, who is currently embroiled in several political scandals, has been re-elected as the leader of the African National Congress (ANC), the country’s ruling political party.

He defeated his opponent Zweli Mkhize with a vote total of 2,476 to 1,897.

Despite being hounded by suspicions of money laundering and a last-minute spike in support of Mr Mkhize, who has also been accused of corruption, Mr Ramaphosa prevailed as the election’s winner. Both parties strongly refute the charges.

His victory puts him in an excellent position to become the next leader of the ANC in the election that will take place in 2024.

However, he is still vulnerable because he is the subject of an investigation by the police, the tax office, and the central bank about charges that he hid at least $580,000 under a sofa at his private property and then attempted to cover up the theft of that money.

Impeachment proceedings should be initiated against him, as it is possible that he has violated both the constitution and anti-corruption legislation, according to a panel of legal experts appointed by the parliament speaker. This panel recommended that impeachment proceedings be initiated.

The fact that the African National Congress (ANC) used its parliamentary majority to vote down the panel’s recommendations was beneficial to Mr Ramaphosa’s campaign for re-election.

The president has made it clear that he is innocent of any misconduct and has taken legal proceedings to overturn the report.

He stated that the $580,000 was obtained from the sale of buffaloes; however, the panel indicated that there was “substantial doubt” as to whether or not a transaction had taken place.

Until he was forced to leave last year amid claims of misspending funds set aside to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, Mr Mkhize served as the health minister in Mr Ramaphosa’s government. These charges led to Mr Mkhize’s resignation.

His supporters interpreted the claims as an attempt to undermine him, and he has also denied any misconduct.

Mr Ramaphosa was the prohibitive favourite to win. Still, Mr Mkhize garnered more votes than anticipated after offering critical posts to other influential figures in arrangements struck just before the delegates cast their ballots at the conference.

Both camps responded to allegations of vote-buying by denying them.

Since the end of white minority rule in 1994, the African National Congress (ANC) has been in power in South Africa. The ANC is now campaigning for a sixth term in the upcoming parliamentary election in 2024. However, public opinion surveys reveal that the party’s support has significantly decreased due to rampant corruption in government, excessive unemployment, and inadequate public services, including frequent power outages.