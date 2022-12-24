Volodymyr Zelensky condemns Russian “terror” after Kherson shelling

At least five people have been killed, and twenty others were injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv’s army retook in November, during shelling on Saturday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russian “terror.”

Zelensky published photos of the incident and described it as “killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure” on Telegram, writing that it occurred “in the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central area of the city.”

In his words, “It is the real life of Ukraine… The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”

On the day that marked ten months since the start of the war, a fire broke out at a popular Saturday market in Kherson and was surrounded by a string of bombardments.

According to AFP reporters, multiple dead were lying around, including a man shot while driving near a market.

A second man, whose vehicle had been blown up, had severe damage to his head.

The Deputy Head of the Presidency, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, stated via Telegram that “at least five dead and 20 injured” were reported.

Kherson is still in danger since Russia’s military can easily access it, even though it withdrew from the southern port city in November.

Two people, including a Red Cross employee, were murdered, and the city of Kherson’s electricity was knocked out entirely when Russia shelled the town on the 15th.