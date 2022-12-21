Volodymyr Zelensky makes first trip to US since war began

Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced Wednesday that he would visit the United States to meet with Vice President Joe Biden.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, this trip will be his first overseas travel.

BBC reports that while in the United States, Zelensky would give a speech to Congress and participate in other meetings.

The United States will provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile battery to bolster the country’s air defences, and the White House has confirmed the plan.

On Twitter, he tweeted, “On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine.”

Zelensky frequently entertains visiting world dignitaries at his home in Kyiv and has paid visits to Ukrainian troops throughout the country.

The president of Ukraine has had numerous phone and video calls with other international leaders, often from his office in Kyiv.

His unannounced trip abroad is the first of its kind since the conflict broke out. It sends a strong message about the significance of Ukraine’s relationship with the United States, which has played a prominent role in providing military support.

The White House confirmed the approximately $2 billion (£1.6 billion) in new security aid for Ukraine in its briefing before Zelensky’s visit. Among the provided aid is a brand-new Patriot.