AC Milan sign Nigerian midfielder

Following an outstanding youth career, AC Milan has signed Victor Eletu to a professional deal.

Eletu, a native of Lagos, Nigeria, was scouted at the Prince Kazeem Eletu Academy and eventually made it to AC Milan’s first squad.

Ignacio Abate, the team’s coach, only recently promoted him to captain of the under-19 squad.

Allele Celestine, the player’s agent, and Rafael Leao’s agent, Ted Dimvula, acted as lawyers for the young Nigerian during contract negotiations.

Expert on transfers, Luca Bendoni, revealed the agreement on his Twitter account.

“17yo midfielder Victor Ehuwa Eletu has signed his first pro contract with AC Milan. What’s the thing?”

In addition, he disclosed that Rafael Leao’s agent had offered to meet with him to discuss the player’s contract status, adding that Milan was still interested in maintaining the Chelsea target.

His agent is Ted Dimvula (the man on the left), whose main client is Rafael #Leao. 🔴⚫ #ACMilan

“Leao’s contract expires in 2024. Dimvula has already met AC Milan.”