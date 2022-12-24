AFCON U20: Nigeria to face host Egypt, Senegal, Mozambique in Group A

At the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations Finals, set to take place in Egypt from February 19 to March 11, former champions Nigeria will face off against Egypt, Senegal, and Mozambique. All four teams will compete in Group A.

The draw was done on Friday evening in Cairo, and the result was that The Gambia, Tunisia, Benin Republic, and Zambia would compete in Group C, while Uganda, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and the Congo would compete in Group B.

In Egypt, the top four teams will qualify to represent Africa in the FIFA U20 World Cup finals, which are set to take place from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia. This is the first time that the Africa U20 Cup of Nations has featured more than eight teams.

The Flying Eagles, winners of the WAFU B zone qualifying tournament, will open the game against Senegal, winners of the WAFU A zone qualifying competition.

As hosts, Egypt automatically qualified, while the other three teams were North Africa’s Tunisia, the COSAFA region’s Mozambique, and Southern Africa’s Zambia. The Gambia joined Senegal from WAFU A, just as Benin Republic joined Nigeria from WAFU B after losing to Nigeria in the WAFU B final in Niamey in May.

For East Africa, we have Uganda and South Sudan, while from Central Africa, we have Congo-Brazzaville and the Central African Republic.