Belgium FA post job advert for Roberto Martinez’s successor

The Royal Belgian FA has placed an online ad seeking Roberto Martinez’s replacement after a disappointing World Cup performance.

While entering Qatar 2022 as the second-ranked team in the world, Belgium was eliminated in the group stage after failing to win any of their three games. Martinez resigned as head coach after six years in the position after elimination was confirmed after a scoreless draw against Croatia on December 1. The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has yet to spend any time searching for a new national team manager, having posted a formal job advertisement on the internet.

The RBFA job posting reads: “The Royal Belgian FA is looking for a full-time national team coach who knows how to win. The new national team coach is extremely ambitious and has the necessary international experience at the top level, football tactical knowledge and insights, and the right personal skills.

“He is a serial winner with experience in managing top players. He knows how to focus on creating a close-knit group and how to integrate young players. The football association is looking for a tactical expert who supports his choices with data, technology and objective parameters and draws on RBFA’s sporting expertise and structure.”

The national team’s poor showing in Qatar 2022 has been seen as a squandered opportunity, as it was the last international event in which Belgium could field a side with members of the famed ‘Golden Generation.’ During Martinez’s tenure, the Red Devils could not bring home any major silverware, getting the closest at the 2018 World Cup, where they placed third.

The Belgian national team’s sights will soon be set on the Euro 2024 qualifiers, starting with a March 24 meeting against Sweden in Stockholm.