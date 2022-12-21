Chelsea name Christopher Vivell as technical director

Ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season, Chelsea has named Christopher Vivell as its new technical director.

Since Petr Cech resigned as technical director when new owner Todd Boehly replaced Roman Abramovich, the club has been without one.

Vivell has joined the team after working as a scout and recruiter for two years at RB Leipzig.

On October 7th, due to “different, contrasting views,” the Bundesliga club removed him from his contract.

“Chelsea are building the most exciting project in global football, and I’m extremely proud to be joining the club,” Vivell stated.

“There is so much potential for the club to continue to succeed, develop and grow. Under the new ownership of Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, a clear and sustainable philosophy is underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation. I am looking forward to playing a part in that.”

Vivell has worked as a scout and recruiter for Hoffenheim and Leipzig’s Austrian sister club, RB Salzburg, for ten years.

The 36-year-old will work with Potter and recruitment expert Kyle Macaulay on scouting and data.

The news breaks only days after Christopher Nkunku officially joined Chelsea, and the Blues are also reportedly in the running to capture defender Josko Gvardiol.

In his first transfer window since replacing Thomas Tuchel in September, Potter might add to Chelsea’s busy summer of signings.

According to Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali, Vivell will be pivotal to realising Chelsea’s long-term goals.

“We are delighted that Christopher is taking up this important leadership role at the club. His work in Germany and Austria speaks for itself,” they said.

“We are confident he will continue on his impressive trajectory here at Chelsea. He will support Graham and the ownership group and play a vital part in advancing our overall vision for the club.”

December 27th sees Chelsea’s return to Premier League play as they host Bournemouth.