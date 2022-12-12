Cristiano Ronaldo: My World Cup dream is over

A cryptic social media tweet from Cristiano Ronaldo appears to confirm that his hopes of winning the World Cup with Portugal have been dashed.

He didn’t officially retire from international duty in the statement.

Ronaldo, 37, left the pitch in tears after Portugal’s 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Morocco on Saturday.

Ronaldo first spoke out since being eliminated, saying, “time to take stock,” yesterday.

“There’s no point in reacting rashly,” Ronaldo wrote. “I want everybody to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated about, but my dedication to Portugal has never wavered for an instant.

“I’ve always been just one more [Portuguese] fighting for everyone’s goal. I would never turn my back on my teammates or my country.”

Ronaldo, who has scored 118 goals for his country’s national team, called elevating Portugal to “the top level in the world” his ultimate objective.

“In my five appearances at World Cups over 16 years, always playing alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I have given my all,” he stated. “I left everything I had on the pitch. I’ll never shrink from a battle and have never given up on that dream.

“Unfortunately, that dream ended yesterday (Saturday).”

Ronaldo was quoted as saying he would “let everyone draw their conclusions.”

“For now. There’s not much else to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful as long as it lasted.”

The European Championship will be held in 2024. By the time the 2026 World Cup is played in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Ronaldo will be 41 years old.