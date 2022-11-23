Daniel Amokachi: Amaju Pinnick to blame for Super Eagles failure to be in Qatar

Daniel Amokachi, a former Nigerian forward, said that Amaju Pinnick, who was in charge of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was to blame for the Super Eagles’ bad form.
The former forward for Besiktas said that the former FA boss’s choice of coaches is one of the reasons why Nigeria’s Super Eagles didn’t make it to the World Cup in Qatar.
He said this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday after the Super Eagles played badly in a friendly international game against Portugal and lost 4-0.
He said, “I am one of Gernot Rohr’s critics, but I believe the timing of his sack was wrong. Gernot Rohr was not the right person for the job, but the timing of his sack was wrong. They left it too late, and they paid the price.
“Then they brought in Cerezo (Austin Eguavoen), who did his best and had a good run at the Afcon.”
“But the difference is they don’t give the local confident to bring in his staff, and they entangle into his business.”
“What we heard was on why they didn’t make it to Qatar was that on the eve of the game against Ghana, some players heard they are going to start. Maybe they had interactions with a member of the technical crew.”
“And before the game, when the players sat in front of the tactical board, there was a different list entirely, and that tells there is an interference from some officials who want certain players involved,” he said.
