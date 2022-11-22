Daniel Amokachi: Super Eagles do not deserve to be in Qatar

After the Super Eagles’ humiliating loss to Portugal last week, former international Daniel Amokachi unleashed a torrent of criticism on the team.

Amokachi, winner of the 1994 African Cup of Nations, said that the team’s performance was unsatisfactory and more evidence that they did not deserve to be among the top 32 countries in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“When you look at the Portugal game, that tells you that we don’t even deserve to be there (World Cup). It was poor by all standard,” h e said on Channels TV.

As President Muhammadu Bauhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Football Matters, Amokachi has questioned the appointment of Jose Peseiro as head coach.

Since taking over from the fired Gernot Rohr, Peseiro has failed to record a victory against a formidable opponent.

“There are one two three different angles that you have to look at it, bringing in the right coach, bringing in the right players and get the right environment to play at.”

On Sunday, Amokachi observed on Channels Television, “We always bring the wrong coaches to handle countries like Nigeria; we always bring the wrong players.”