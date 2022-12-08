Eden Hazard ends Belgium career following World Cup exit

Eden Hazard, the captain of Belgium’s national team, has announced his retirement from international competition.

The forward participated in all three of Belgium’s Group F matches. Still, he did not score any goals as Belgium finished in third place in the group after drawing 0-0 with Croatia, winning against Canada, and losing to Morocco.

Hazard first played for his country in 2008 and scored 33 goals in 126 games. With his assistance, Belgium advanced to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where they ultimately lost to eventual champion France but defeated England in the third-place playoff.

“I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready,” Hazard wrote on Instagram.

“A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008… I will miss you.”

Roberto Martinez, coach of the second-ranked Belgium national team, resigned Thursday after the team’s dismal performance in Qatar.