Gareth Southgate to stay as England manager after World Cup exit

After weighing his options following England’s quarterfinal loss to France at the World Cup, Gareth Southgate has opted to remain as England’s manager.

The 52-year-old has carefully considered whether or not he has the motivation and morale to keep working and has ultimately decided to stay.

Southgate has been officially and privately backed by the Football Association (FA) and several England players to remain in his position until the end of his contract in December 2024.

Following the loss in Qatar, several players, including Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Maguire, came forward to express their support for Southgate’s continuation as manager.

In the meantime, Southgate has received support from the highest levels of English football, including FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

Despite losing in the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup, the final at Euro 2020, and the quarterfinals this time, his supporters treasure the belief that the Three Lions can win a tournament under his leadership.

Southgate has also considered the fans’ reaction, which was more subdued than after England’s past tournament eliminations.

He had previously expressed “conflict” after his bad performance in the Nations League prompted fan outcry in the stands and on social media.

Southgate admitted, “I’ve found large parts of the last 18 months difficult,” citing the shouts of “sacked in the morning” following England’s 4-0 loss to Hungary at Wolves’ Molineux as an example.

Many believe Southgate will remain as manager through Euro 2024.