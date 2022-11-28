Ghana defeat South Korea in five-goal thriller

Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 to win their second World Cup Group H game with two goals from Mohammed Kudus.

Despite South Korea dominating the first 20 minutes of play and earning seven corners, Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu gave his team the lead on the counterattack following a goalmouth scramble.

At the 34-minute mark, Kudus extended the lead with a well-placed glancing header off a superb Jordan Ayew cross from the left wing.

Around the hour mark, Cho Gue Song scored two quick-fire headers to draw South Korea even, and then in the 68th minute, Kudus scored his second of the game with a well-taken goal to make it 3-2.

In the end, Salisu had to clear off the line to preserve a win for Ghana at the Education City Stadium and keep the Black Stars’ knockout chances alive.

To qualify for the next round, Ghana must beat Uruguay on Friday, but after their first tournament victory, they hold all the cards.

South Korea still has a chance to advance to the knockout stages, but they must win their final group game against Portugal on Friday.