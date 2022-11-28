Ghana FA reports US ref to FIFA for dubious penalty

The Ghana Football Association has petitioned international football bodies for punishment for the scandalous decision that has discredited the use of video assistant referees and pushed technological advancements to the sidelines.

The Major Soccer League official came under increasing scrutiny after he made a questionable call against the Black Stars at Doha’s 974 Stadium.

It was ruled a foul when Mohammed Salisu challenged Cristiano Ronaldo, according to an American diplomat of Moroccan descent who refused to look at the VAR monitor again.

A replay on TV confirms the official should not have made that call.

The world has been shocked by this decision, and many wonder if Video Assistant Referees (VAR) are necessary to prevent such tragedies.

A dubious penalty against Portugal heightened the difficulty of the game. In his fifth World Cup game, Ronaldo scored for the first time. On Thursday night in Doha, the Europeans triumphed 3-2.

It has shocked the entire world that referee Ismail Elfath did not reconsider his initial call.

Soon after Ronaldo scored the controversial penalty, Ghana resumed play. It was in the 75th minute that Andre Ayew, after receiving a pass from Mohammed Kudus, beat the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Immediately after losing their lead, Portugal’s Joao Felix regained the upper hand in the 78th minute. Two minutes later, Rafael Leao padded the lead.

In minute 89, Ghana’s Osman Bukari was able to cut the deficit in half, but by then, it was too late for the Black Stars to make a comeback.

South Korea and Uruguay rounded out Group H’s other two squads. Their game today ended in a scoreless tie.

The controversial victory by Portugal puts them in an early lead as they try to advance to the next round.