Group sues Rivers attorney-general, EFCC over non-trial of PDP guber candidate, others

The Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership has taken the attorney general and commissioner for justice of Rivers State, as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to court for failing to prosecute Siminalaye Fubara, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, and others for alleged fraud in the state’s election.
The plaintiffs in the case (FHC/ABJ/CS/1399/2022) asked the court to order the commissioner of justice to place Fubara, the ex-accountant general of Rivers State, in custody pending the outcome of an EFCC investigation into allegations of fraud.
The group also requested that the attorney general be ordered to release a document from the government of Rivers State that gave Fubara permission to withdraw N117 billion physically.
Harrisonba Bessi Princewill, Lekia V. Bukpor, and T. Dagogo Roddick Abere are the three state officials in the lawsuit.
An excerpt from the court documents obtained by NewsXtra reads as follows: “A declaration that the refusal and failure of the first and second defendants to comply with the request of the plaintiff dated 21st June 2022, is in outright denial of the plaintiff’s right to access information within their custody or possession and thus offends provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011.”
