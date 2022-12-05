Inaki Williams: Andre Ayew not to blame for Ghana’s World Cup exit

Inaki Williams, a forward for the Black Stars, has claimed that Andre Ayew is not to blame for Ghana’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

The Athletic Club star is the second Black Stars player to stand up for the Ghana captain after Mohammed Kudus said it would be easy to blame only the Al Sadd attacker.

“One of my lessons is to be always together; the captain says it is his fault, but no. This is a team; this is Ghana. Ghana loses together and wins together. I think this is the lesson for me,” Inaki told reporters as they were leaving Qatar.

Some Ghanaians are extremely upset with Andre Ayew for his penalty miss early in the game against Uruguay, which led to the eventual elimination of the Black Stars from the Qatar tournament.

To help their team’s chances at the World Cup, five players, including Inaki Williams, a native of Spain, switched national teams just five months before the tournament began.

He says only the best players deserve to play in a World Cup. As a result, he couldn’t be more ecstatic about the opportunity to represent Ghana at the World Cup.

“The stay here is an honour for me. My family is in the sky. This is an opportunity for top players. I came here to help Ghana and all my teammates, and I’m very happy for the stay here.”

In Group H, the Black Stars came in last with just three points after winning their match against South Korea but losing to Portugal and Uruguay.