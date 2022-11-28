Iran frees hundreds after World Cup win over Wales

Against 700 inmates have been released by the Iranian government following Friday’s World Cup victory over Wales, according to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

After the 2-0 triumph on Friday, it was reported that Iran “freed 709 detainees from different prisons in the country.”

Some were arrested during “the recent events,” Mizan Online reported, referring obliquely to the protests that have rocked Iran for almost two months.

The media provided no elaboration.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 after being arrested by morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress laws for women, sparking continuous protests.

Hengameh Ghaziani, a famous Iranian actor, was reportedly released on bond after being arrested for her alleged involvement in the protests.

Former international footballer Voria Ghafouri and dissident Hossein Ronaghi, two of the most notable figures detained over the demonstrations, were reportedly both released on bond.

Mahmoud Shahriari, 63, was reportedly freed from prison on Monday after spending the previous two months “encouraging riots,” as reported by the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Iran stunned Wales with two goals in the final minutes of regulation and extra time on Friday, giving its World Cup hopes a boost before Tuesday’s politically sensitive-matchup against the United States.

Iran’s World Cup campaign began with a crushing 6-2 defeat at the hands of eventual champions England.

Since the protests began, over 2,000 people have allegedly been accused by the Iranian government’s judicial system.

Human Rights High Commissioner for the United Nations Volker Turk said last week that 14,000 individuals have been arrested.