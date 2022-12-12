Jose Peseiro: Morocco is a defensive team

The head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has praised Morocco for making it to the semi-finals of the World Cup, but he said the Atlas Lions have become a defensive team at the tournament.

The Atlas Lion beat Portugal on Saturday, making them the first African team to make it to the World Cup semi-finals.

Moroccan defence has been superb at the 2022 World Cup, allowing just one goal in six games despite facing Spain, Croatia, Belgium, and Portugal.

“Morocco is a big team, but playing defensive in the World Cup is different.”

Peseiro has also named the teams who have impressed him thus far in the 2022 World Cup.

“For Argentina, Netherlands and Croatia, they try to be more effective and also offensive, but I like Brazil, Portugal, France and England because of their offensive play,” he said.

Seven months into his tenure as head coach of the three-time defending African Champions, Peseiro is now based in Qatar.

And with 2022 winding out, the Portuguese thanked the Nigerian fans, NFF, and media for their support, pledging a vastly improved Super Eagles in 2023.

For their support, he said on NFF TV, “I would like to say thank you to our fans, the media, the Football Federation,” adding, “they should look forward to seeing the best of Super Eagles.”