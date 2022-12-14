Kelechi Iheanacho speaks on time at Manchester City

Kelechi Iheanacho claims that he had a good time while playing for Manchester City, despite the fact that he had a supporting position at the club.

In 2013, Iheanacho joined the Cityzens after winning the FIFA Under-17 World Cup with his country’s national team.

It was disclosed that a transfer fee of £250,000 (€300,000) had been agreed upon for Iheanacho, with an additional £300,000 (€360,000) going to the Taye Academy in Owerri and £350,000 (€420,000) going to his father.

While things were looking up for Iheanacho when Manuel Pellegrini was in charge, a drastic change occurred when Pep Guardiola was hired in 2015.

Before being moved to Leicester City for £25 million in 2017, Iheanacho served primarily as a backup to Sergio Aguero and then Gabriel Jesus.

“Obviously, I didn’t get to play much but I was part of a big squad with brilliant players to win that It was exciting.

“There were a lot of them (quality players). Yaya Toure, Samir Nasri, Jesus Navas, David Silva and Vincent Kompany, who always talked to me and gave me advice,” he revealed.

The Nigerian international scored 21 times in 64 games for Manchester City, and he brought some of those experiences and lessons with him to King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho said, “Gael Clichy, I called him my teacher.”

“He’s the one who taught me how to go and get what you want and how to be tough and fight on the pitch, because he is a fighter. He never gets tired.

“He was always with me and pushing me. If he was against me (in training), he was going to kick me and say that I have to stand and fight back. I will never forget his kind words and teaching. He was my closest friend,” he stated.