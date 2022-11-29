Kolo Toure takes Wigan managerial job

The former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure has been appointed as the new manager of the English club Wigan Athletic.

Toure’s appointment as head coach of the Latics makes him the first African international to lead a club at the top level of English football. The Championship club sacked Richardson after going winless in his last eight matches. Toure’s younger brother, Yaya, was also approached for the role, but he declined.

The ex-Arsenal player has been with Leicester City since February 2019 and has been honing his skills under Brendan Rodgers. Rob Kelly will serve as his assistant manager, and Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal will be part of his backroom staff. The team is currently on a midseason training trip to Turkey, and he plans to join them there.

Chief Executive Malachy Brannigan said, “We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward.”

On December 10th, when Wigan plays Milwall in the Championship, the manager will take his place in the dugout for the first time.