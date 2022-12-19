Lionel Messi says he won’t quit Argentine national team

Lionel Messi, captain of the World Cup-winning Argentina national team, has put an end to rumours and promised to keep playing for his country despite fulfilling a lifelong dream.

After Argentina’s dramatic penalty shootout triumph against France in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar, the 35-year-old told Argentinian television, “I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion.”

When asked about his career accomplishments, Messi replied, “I was lucky to clinch every title; this was the only one missing. I want to take this one there [to Argentina] and enjoy it with everybody else.”

Messi scored Argentina’s first goal on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute and then scored again in the 108th minute of extra time.

Kylian Mbappe, a 23-year-old superstar for France, finished off his hat trick to force a penalty shootout, where both he and Messi scored.

Messi, undeniably now one of the best players of all time, has previously stated that he would retire after the World Cup in Qatar.