Lionel Scaloni: Argentina players ‘all in pain’ after Saudi Arabia upset

Lionel Scaloni, coach of Argentina, has said his team is in “pain” after losing to Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their World Cup opener.

In one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday. Despite taking the lead within the first 10 minutes on a penalty from Lionel Messi, Scaloni’s men could not score again and conceded two goals in five second-half minutes en route to their first tournament-opening loss since 1990.

“It is difficult to understand because they scored both goals in 4-5 minutes,” Scaloni told the press. “I think they were the only shots on goal. There is no other choice but to get up. We don’t have to analyse more than that. It’s a sad day, but head up and keep going. The first half was all ours. At halftime, we said that the situation was strange. They are all in pain but want to turn the situation around. It’s about winning the following games, and that’s where we’re at.”

In retrospect, Messi and his team will be disappointed in themselves. He and Lauturo Martinez scored three goals that were disallowed in the first half alone. In the second 45, the heroics of Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper, Mohammed Alowais, ensured that his nation completed a historic win.

On November 26, Scaloni’s squad will face Mexico in a must-win game if they want to salvage their Group C standing.