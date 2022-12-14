Luka Modric blasts referee in Argentina defeat

Luka Modric has criticised the performance of referee Daniele Orsato, who oversaw Croatia’s match against Argentina, which ended in a loss.

Modric and his country lost 3-0 to their South American opponents on Tuesday night and therefore failed to go to a second consecutive World Cup final.

They got off to a good start and even had the upper hand for the first half’s first 30 minutes. Still, Argentina took the lead when Lionel Messi scored a penalty kick after Dominik Livakovic was called for a foul on Julian Alvarez inside the area.

There was some debate about whether or not a penalty was awarded; Modric was adamant that the Italian referee caused a little too much uproar with his calls.

He remarked, “Argentina was a fair winner of the game; they were better; they deserved to win; yet, these things have to be mentioned; I generally don’t do them, but today they have to be done.”

“I don’t like to talk about referees, but this is one of the worst. I don’t have a good memory of him; he’s a disaster. For me, it wasn’t a penalty.

“Despite this, I don’t want to detract from Argentina. The penalty killed us. We have to recover for the third place play-off and win that game.”

In addition, just before the penalty, Croatia should have been awarded a corner, but instead, Argentina was given a goal kick.

According to Mateo Kovacic, the referee made two major errors in both calls.

The Chelsea midfielder continued, “Both situations seem incredible to me, first that he did not give a corner and then that. I never talk about the referees, but they are huge errors, and it cost us.”