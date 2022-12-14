Manchester United boss unsure when Jadon Sancho will return

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has yet to learn when Jadon Sancho will be able to return to play.

The 22-year-old had a strong beginning to the season, scoring three goals before the international break in September. However, he has not appeared in a game for United since their 1-1 draw against Chelsea on October 22.

Ten Hag noted a significant drop in Sancho’s confidence after the English team didn’t include him in their September Nations League game.

Ten Hag explained to the press, “sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. He was not in the right status or fitness state.”

Sancho scored three goals in his first eight games, but he didn’t travel with United on their two-match trip to Spain and missed the final four games before the World Cup break.

According to Ten Hag, Sancho has been working with a coach in the Netherlands who has previously worked with the United manager on his fitness programme.

“I have had several talks with Jadon,” Ten Hag remarked. “He’s on a physical programme, and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be.”

United paid £73 million to bring Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, but he has yet to find the net for the club in England despite his reputation as a goal scorer in Germany.

“When the league started, he played some good games, but after we got a drop in levels,” stated Ten Hag. “Sometimes you don’t know why or what is causing it.

“Most of the time, it comes slowly. First, you observe but the stats back it up. At the start of the season, he had goals and assists, but his key moments and actions became less.

“It’s a combination of physical but also mental. We’re trying to research and get him back.”