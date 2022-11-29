Manchester United outraged by Victor Osimhen’s transfer fee

Manchester United want to sign Victor Osimhen, but the price Napoli put on him is deemed crazy and outrageous.

Manager Erik Ten Hag and the board at Manchester United reportedly have a great deal of admiration for Osimhen. Still, they are hesitant to pay Napoli’s asking price of €100 million for the striker. This information comes courtesy of Sky Germany.

Despite Napoli’s insistence that the striker isn’t available, United has made acquiring Osimhen a top priority after losing Cristiano Ronaldo and seeing Antony Martial struggle with injury.

The race to sign the striker has been joined by Tottenham Hotspur in addition to Manchester United.

Italian journalist Enrico De Lellis claims that Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants the team to sign Osimhen.

With Harry Kane, Son, and Richarlison still very much in the squad, it is improbable that Tottenham Chairman Dany Levy will sanction £86m on a new striker, especially given Tottenham’s transfer history.

Napoli is considering extending a new contract to the Nigerian that includes a pay raise to compete with offers from Europe’s most financially stable clubs.

Despite missing six weeks of action, Osimhen is having a breakout season for Napoli, scoring nine goals in eleven matches.