Manchester United owners consider selling Old Trafford club

The Glazer family of the United States, who have owned Manchester United for the past 17 years, announced on Tuesday that they would begin a process to explore strategic alternatives, such as a new investment or a prospective sale.

A statement posted on the team’s website on Tuesday confirmed the news.

In consultation with their financial advisors, the Glazer family is reportedly considering options that may see them invest in, or perhaps partially sell, the Old Trafford club.

United’s lack of a championship in the past five seasons has prompted fans to want a change in ownership, and the Glazers have taken a lot of heat for it.

Under Jose Mourinho, they won the Europa League and the League Cup in 2017.

In addition, the 2013 campaign was the last time they won the Premier League under famous manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

United’s executive co-chairmen and directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, stated, “As we seek to continue building on the club’s history of success, the board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.”

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximises the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future,” the statement said.

Reuters reported in August that British businessman Jim Ratcliffe was interested in purchasing United. Elon Musk had also joked at the time that he intended to buy the club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League and Inter Milan of Italy are just two European teams purchased in recent years by wealthy Asian tycoons, particularly those from China.