Marcus Rashford signs new contract with Manchester United

Marcus Rashford, an attacker for Manchester United, has signed a contract extension that keeps him with the team until 2024, the English team said Saturday.

He has signed a new deal reportedly paying him £250,000 per week plus bonuses, making him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old’s contract was set to expire after the current season, but he and Diogo Dalot, Fred, and Luke Shaw all agreed to new deals.

The England forward is a product of United’s youth programme and played a key role in his country’s run to the World Cup quarterfinals earlier this month.

United’s coach Erik Ten Hag has said, “We want to develop, we want to support those players, and we want them to keep in our process.”

Those players “have to be part of it,” he said. “We want to construct a team for the future, so for long years.”

Portugal right-back Dalot, at 25 years old, signed with the 20-time league champions in 2018. Shaw joined the team four years earlier, and Brazilian midfielder Fred, who will turn 30 in March, made the transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk to Everton four years ago.

Ten Hag’s squad, currently fifth in the table, will host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday to resume Premier League play after the World Cup break.