Mikel Obi: Why I don’t support Cristiano Ronaldo

After leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent, but John Obi Mikel has warned any potential suitors about Ronaldo’s “ego.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the game’s all-time greats. Still, his character is being questioned after he had a lucrative contract at Old Trafford torn up after giving an explosive interview to Piers Morgan. During their conversation, Ronaldo criticised several high-profile individuals. Former Nigerian international Mikel, whose former club Chelsea has been linked with Ronaldo, is not convinced that the 37-year-old is worth the trouble he continues to cause.

Mikel said, “I’ve never been a Ronaldo fan, really,” in an interview with Dubai Eye. “For me, when a player has so much ego, I don’t really get it. If someone comes out and gives such an interview, what makes you think, if he signs for your club in January, he won’t do the same? So, every club will be aware of that … but listen, he is Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players ever to have played the game. He’s never been one of my favourite players, and that’s why I always go for [Lionel] Messi, really.

“I think he’s going to get another club in January and continue his football career. But for me, it’s just a horrible scenario, he’s done so much for the club, and to see it end this way, it’s just horrible. On his part, really, I would say that interview shouldn’t have been done; wrong timing as well. It’s just not right. It doesn’t look right for such a player that has achieved so much in the game.”

Since he severed ties with United, many potential destinations have been proposed for Ronaldo, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and England. Still, he has yet to make a decision.

Ronaldo is currently thinking about the 2022 World Cup, as Portugal is set to play Uruguay on Monday.