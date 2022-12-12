Morocco boss: Atlas Lions the ‘Rocky of this World Cup’

The Atlas Lions of Morocco have been dubbed the “Rocky of this World Cup” by head coach Walid Regragui as they prepare to face France in the World Cup semifinals.

Regragui likened the success of the Moroccan team in Qatar to the story of Rocky Balboa, the fictional boxer portrayed by US actor Sylvester Stallone in the classic Hollywood film Rocky, who goes from being a nobody to becoming the world heavyweight champion through a series of fortunate events.

After Saturday night’s 1-0 victory over Portugal, an energised Regragui declared at a press conference, “We have made our people and our continent so happy and proud.”

“When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa, and I think we are the Rocky of this World Cup. I think now the world is with Morocco.”

After becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the World Cup semifinals, Morocco will take the field against the incumbent champions, France, with confidence on Wednesday.

And much like Rocky faced up against his nemesis Apollo Creed in the last bout, a plucky Morocco is hoping to knock off a world football powerhouse.

The Atlas Lions would go to the World Cup final with a victory over France, led by the ever-threatening Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

If we can dream, why not see ourselves as World Cup champions? asked Regragui, who had taken over coaching duties in August.

“It doesn’t cost you anything to have dreams. European countries have been used to winning the World Cup.”

France is full of confidence after their thrilling 2-1 victory against England in the quarterfinals on Sunday. French President Emmanuel Macron will be attending Tuesday’s game in Doha versus Morocco, it was confirmed over the weekend.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera stated on Franceinfo radio on Sunday, “The details of the trip had to be settled, of course, but he had made this commitment.”

Last month, Macron’s administration announced that the president would attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup if France advanced to the semifinals.

“Congratulations to [Les] Bleus!” Macron tweeted early Sunday morning after the victory over England.

“The whole country is behind you: We will go to the end together. To the Moroccans: We salute your historic victory. See you in the semifinals!”