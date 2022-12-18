Nigeria to jointly bid to host 2025 AFCON with Benin

A bid to co-host the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is reportedly on the table from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

A source knowledgeable about the arrangement has told NewsXtra that the federation will soon submit a bid to co-host the 35th edition of AFCON with the Benin Republic.

Both countries plan to submit their bids on Monday unless anything unexpected happens.

Nigeria and Benin Republic want to join Algeria and Morocco in the hunt for the hosting rights, and the minister of sports, Sunday Dare, is rumoured to know about the situation.

According to NewsXtra’s sources, the NFF asked CAF for a couple of extra days to submit the hosting documents, even though the original deadline was this past Friday.

Nigeria and the Benin Republic will propose a joint proposal to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. According to the source, the submission is scheduled to be delivered to CAF on Monday.

After CAF revoked Guinea’s hosting rights, the competition was opened to new bids.

The country officially declined to host the event, citing a lack of infrastructure that would prevent it from being completed before 2025.

In 1996, Nigeria and Ghana were the co-hosts of the AFCON, the last time either country held the event. Cameroon defeated the Super Eagles in the tournament’s championship game on penalties.

It had previously hosted the 1980 AFCON, where it defeated Algeria in the final.

The competition has been moved from 2023 to 2024, with Ivory Coast serving as the host nation.